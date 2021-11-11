Erdogan directly threatens Greece: “If we open our borders I do not know what will happen”

“If we open our borders, I do not know what will happen to Greece,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a direct threat against Greece during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“It is ungrateful to say that Turkey is the source of the problem, while our country is hosting 5 million refugees. If we open our borders, I do not know what will happen to Greece. Moreover, Greece is the country that is sinking refugee boats in the Aegean and the Mediterranean and sentencing them to death by puncturing their inflatable boats. Mitsotakis and his associates spend their days lying and not behaving honestly, which is why they do not inspire confidence in the region.”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s uneasiness was palpable after Greece’s defence agreements with France and the United States and while his popularity is in decline, and his country’s economy is in turmoil. The Turkish President’s frustration over the latest developments is reflected in the crescendo of provocative statements and threats he has been engaging in during this period. This time he says that the Greeks “condemn the refugees to death.”

