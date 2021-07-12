Bucks bounce back with dominant Giannis to win the 3rd game in NBA finals

The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back in the NBA finals with a dominant performance by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who followed up a sensational Game 2 with another outstanding effort, totaling 41 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in Milwaukee’s 120-100 win on Sunday night. Antetokounmpo hit 14 of his 23 field goal attempts, and perhaps even more impressively, he drained 13 of his 17 free throw attempts.

The Phoenix Suns lead the series 2-1 with the next match being played in Milwaukee on Thursday.

