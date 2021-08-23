“Bunga-Bunga” party dancer Ruby in Mykonos (video)

The Moroccan dancer is on the Greek island with her partner

Karima El Mahroug, the Moroccan dancer known as Ruby Rubacuori in Italy who was involved in the infamous former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s sex parties, known as “Bunga-Bunga”, is continuing to enjoy the beauties of Mykonos.

Cavaliere was accused of soliciting her when she was still a minor, but she has denied that she worked as a sex worker or had sex with the former Italian prime minister.

“Ruby” as she is known in Italy, was ‘caught by the camera of Mykonos Live TV in Psarrou with her partner. In a revealing black swimsuit that accentuated her juicy curves, she dived into the sea attracting all eyes on her.