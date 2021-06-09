China: A nap for the elephants after 500 km of disaster! (viral video)

So the cute animals decided to take a break and rest from their epic journey

A group of wandering Asian elephants that has become famous in China for its epic (but also catastrophic) trip through the country, was been recorded by cameras enjoying a nap among the trees, with the video going viral.



According to the BBC, the recent rains have slowed the course of 15 elephants, who have already covered the incredible distance of 500 kilometers after leaving -for reasons that remain unknown- their natural habitat a few months ago.

So the cute animals decided to take a break and rest and their nap in a forest on the outskirts of Kunming was recorded by the state-run CCTV channel that follows them 24 hours a day.

