Coronavirus Greece: 1,765 cases, 379 intubated, 47 deaths

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,765, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 601,716 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 51.0% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 144 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,712 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 47, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,933 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 379 (61.5% men). Their median age is 64 years. 82.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 343 (90.5%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 36 (9.5%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,007 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

