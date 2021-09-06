The body of Mikis Theodorakis lies in repose as Greeks arrive to pay their respect (video-photos)

Greeks are arriving at the Diocese of Athens on Monday to pay their respect to Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose body is lying in repose from 3 pm.

Hundreds have already started to gather, while police officers are at the spot in order to oversee that all Covid-19 safety compliance measures are being observed. Most are holding flowers or a bouquet and waiting patiently to say goodbye to the iconic artist.

For Monday, those who wish can pay tribute to Mikis Theodorakis until 7 pm, on Tuesday, the ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to the information of the Press Office of the Greek Communist Party (KKE), at 3 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon the farewell ceremony will take place and then his body will be transported to his village, in Galatas, Chania where the funeral will take place. There, on Thursday, September 9, at a time to be announced, the funeral procession will be sung and his burial will follow in the village cemetery, according to his last wish.

Theodorakis died on September 2.