Coronavirus Greece – 1,853 new cases, 333 intubated, 16 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,128 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today that the newly confirmed cases of coronavirus are 1,853, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 644,869, of which 50.9% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 115 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,519 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 16, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,655 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 333 (64.0% men). Their median age is 65 years. 81.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Among intubated patients, 298 (89.49%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 35 (10.51%) are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,128 patients have been discharged from the ICU.