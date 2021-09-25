Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua to become world heavyweight champion

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk shook up the heavyweight division to become a two-weight world champion with a unanimous points decision win over Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF, and WBO world heavyweight titles Saturday.

The Ukrainian’s footwork kept him out of trouble while his accurate jab and quick combinations piled on the points as he won by the judges’ scores of 117-112, 116-112, 115-113 in front of Joshua’s 66,227-strong home crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), 34, hurt Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs), 31, in the third and seventh rounds and almost finished off the English boxer amid a furious attack late in the 12th round. Joshua will want a rematch, but he failed to seriously threaten Usyk, who was quicker to the punch and more elusive.

source espn.com

feature image screen capture from iFL TV YouTube channel