Turkish research Bilim-2 sailing in the Aegean Sea on course for Kastelorizo

Turkey continued its provocations against Greece following the harassment of the research vessel Nautical Geo, as it sent out its own research ship Bilim-2 to the area between Rhodes and Kastelorizo.

On Friday, the Antalya station issued a new provocative NAVTEX for conducting oceanographic and climatic surveys of the research ship “Bilim-2” between Rhodes and Kastelorizo ​​and east of Crete, within the Greek Exclusive Economic Zone and under the responsibility of the station of Heraklion for the NAVTEX edition.

At noon on Saturday, the Turkish research team was in the Dardanelles, sailing southward. On Sunday morning, however, as captured on marinetraffic.com, it is off the Eritrean peninsula just before Chios and as its course shows it continues to head south.

According to the forecast of the Turkish NAVTEX, the surveys will be carried out between September 26 to October 8, 2021, while its coordinates do not delimit a sea area as usual, but instead reflect the course of the research ship.