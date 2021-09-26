CNN host Chris Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by a former ABC boss

He was criticised in recent months for advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CNN host Chris Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by a former superior during his stint at ABC and she’s calling on him to “journalistically repent” on air.

It’s the latest scandal swirling around the “Cuomo Prime Time” host, who was criticised in recent months for advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to fight his own sexual harassment allegations. The TV host ended up avoiding retribution at the cable news network for his involvement in the scandal.

In a guest column published Friday in the New York Times, veteran TV journalist Shelley Ross wrote that Cuomo’s on-air statements of profound concern about sexual harassment provoked her to share her story: She alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed her at a New York City bar in 2005 during a going-away party for an ABC colleague.

source latimes.com