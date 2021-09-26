The scary moment a Greek parachuter tries to untangle his parachute during free fall (video)

The camera is mounted on one of the top parachuters in the country, Konstantinos Oroklos

A scary video posted by the Up Stories team on Youtube shows a man scrambling to open his parachute during a free fall that took place in Kopaida, Boeotia.

The camera is mounted on one of the top parachuters in the country, Konstantinos Oroklos, who became famous for his participation in the survival reality Nomads and records everything that happened from the moment he dived until his landing.

His fall, however, was adventurous, as his parachute became entangled, resulting in him descending towards the ground at a high speed.

The video shows the man keeping his calm and composure as he tries to untangle it, an effort that lasted for one whole minute.

As pointed out in the video: “It is worth mentioning that the parachuters are equipped with a second backup parachute. However, as Konstantinos said his main concern was to exhaust every opportunity to untangle his main parachute before cutting it and proceeding to the opening of the second (spare) one.

