Coronavirus Greece – 1,100 new cases, 337 intubated, 24 deaths

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,100, according to the epidemiological surveillance data announced today by Greek authorities.

The total number of cases is 645,969 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 50.9% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 111 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,609 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 24, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,679 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 337 (63.5% men). Their median age is 65 years. 81.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,129 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

