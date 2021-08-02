Coronavirus Greece: 2,156 new cases, 188 intubated, 8 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,815 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,156, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 497,061 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 155 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,687 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 8, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,983 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 188 (64.9% men). Their median age is 65 years. 80.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,815 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 167 (daily change + 2.45%).

The median age of cases is 41 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).

See Also:

The Hellenic Navy tested the Camcopter S-100 UAS