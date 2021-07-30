Italian doctor who advocated plasma therapy for Covid-19 allegedly commits suicide

An Italian doctor, who treated Covid-19 patients with plasma therapy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his home.

The prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the death of Giuseppe De Donno, the former head of pulmonology at the Carlo Poma hospital in Mantua and an advocate of anti-Covid therapy with hyperimmune plasma.

De Donno allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself and was found by family members in his house in Eremo di Curtatone, but the prosecutor wants to understand whether third parties may be responsible for the suicide.

In practice, the objective of the investigators is to understand if someone could have induced the former primary, who on July 5 had started his new activity as a general practitioner after leaving the hospital, to take his own life, without leaving any message.

His former colleagues in pulmonology and the management of ASST, shocked by the incident, in a note, remember him as an “excellent professional and of great humanity” and for “his complete self-denial”, with patients in the first place.