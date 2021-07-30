Pff, who needs underwear, thinks woman strolling in Mykonos! (video)

She seems quite nonchalant about the whole thing

A young female tourist decided to talk a stroll through the picturesque alleys of Mykonos…only she appears to have forgotten to put on her underwear before leaving the house…

The young woman put on a red dress and left very little to the imagination of those who were ‘eating her’ with their eyes…She, on the other hand, appeared quite unfazed about the attention she was drawing fiddling around with her cell phone…

also read

Italian doctor who advocated plasma therapy for Covid-19 allegedly commits suicide

The magical Balos Beach in Crete (video)