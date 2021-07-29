Hot Iliana is a “Black Mamba” (photo)

Beautiful model Iliana Papageorgiou shared some photos with her over half a million in her black swimsuit breaking Instagram.

The famous model and presenter of Alpha wore a black one-piece swimsuit and was photographed by the pool, raising the temperature with her sexy poses.

In the caption of her post, she wrote: “Black Mamba”.

In less than two hours, the popular presenter gathered almost 50,000 likes, while in the comments, her fans and collaborators adore her both for her impressive body and for her stylistic choices.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ILIANA PAPAGEORGIOU (@ilianapapageorgiou)

