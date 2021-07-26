Sexy Stassie send fans into meldtown again (photos)

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, or otherwise Stassiebaby was in Greece and specifically, on the island of the Winds causing some heads to turn with her sexy photos in a bikini on Instagram.

This time, the young beauty visited Italy to continue her vacation and judging from her latest Instagram posts, it was the turn of the “neighboring country” to … ‘catch the Stacey fever’.

All the photos that Stacy Karanikolaou has posted so far have gone viral, reaching almost 1 million likes. Of course, the ones that attract the most attention are the ones she is posing in her tiny swimsuits enjoying her summer baths.

Her curvaceous body is reminiscent of that of her bf while her curves are only accentuated inside the tiny bikinis she is wearing.

