The magical Balos Beach in Crete (video)

Greece is trying to boost its tourism and give privileges to vaccinated against the Covid-19

Balos Beach, the incredible lagoon with the turquoise exotic and tropical water of the Mediterranean sea is located in the Chania region in Crete Island. Balos is one of the most visited beaches in Crete and a popular destination for visitors who flock from around the world to experience truly exotic scenery in Europe.

Crystal clear water, the lagoon, rocky steep mountains, a beach bar providing umbrellas and shadow with beverages and a pirate island are located at the same region that is accessible by a 20 min trek or boat.

Greece is trying to boost its tourism and give privileges to vaccinated against the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic to international tourists and locals, as the country is heavily dependent on the tourism industry.

In July 2021 Greece is considering bringing back safety measures against the spread of the Delta Variant Mutation of the virus as there is a spike in cases. Balos, Chania, Greece on June 13, 2021.