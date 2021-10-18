Journalist’s testimony: Two Greek-Cypriot soldiers buried in the yard of a house in Varosia

The information must be forwarded to the Commission of Inquiry into Missing Persons (CMP) for investigation

Turkish-Cypriot journalist Sevgiul Uludag, of the Turkish-Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen and of the Greek-Cypriot Politis, in an article refer to two missing Greek-Cypriot soldiers, who are buried in the courtyard of a house under a medlar.

Uludag cites information she received from a reader who was informed by a relative who died 10 years ago. Now with the opening of the enclosed area of ​​Famagusta, the information must be forwarded to the Commission of Inquiry into Missing Persons (CMP) for investigation.

“According to him, there were 2-3 Greek Cypriot soldiers above the Anorthosis f.c. union club. They opened fire on the Turkish soldiers who entered Varosi, when the Turkish soldiers responded, one of these Greek Cypriot soldiers was killed and another was severely wounded on his back and could no longer move his legs. Then he allegedly said to the Turkish Cypriot who knew him: ‘Shoot me. In this condition, it is not possible for me to walk again’. In the end, he was shot by the soldiers, he said. The commanding officer ordered the soldiers to bury these two Greek-Cypriots and they buriedthem under a medlar in a house located opposite the Anorthosis f.c. union club, he said”.

The two men buried were soldiers supporters of either AKEL or Makarios, the reader told Uludag, narrating the testimony of his relative. “Varosi had been evacuated, everyone had left, but they had been left behind”.

It should be noted that access to the area that is the Anorthosis club in the fenced area of ​​Varosi, on Evagorou Avenue, is not allowed.

See Also:

