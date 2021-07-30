Athens basketball courts where the “Greek Freak” started get complete make over (photos)

The renovations were made by the Athens council in collaboration with Disney

The Sports Center of Sepolia in Athens, where the current NBA Champion and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shot his first hoops and made his first Euro steps, is getting an overhaul to honour its famous ‘son’.

The Municipality of Athens and the Culture, Sports, and Youth Organisation of the Municipality, with the cooperation and support of Disney, is transforming the two basketball courts in neighbourhood of Sepolia. The courts were where the film about the childhood and adolescence of the superstar was shot.

The old two concrete outdoor courts where the Greek Freak took his first steps are being radically renovated, getting a complete make-over with modern equipment and appropriate infrastructure, in order to inspire other young people to believe in their dream, following the path set by Giannis.

The street artist same84 returned to the court where Giannis began to unfold his basketball history and recreated an iconic mural of the NBA champion.

Finally, the playground of the Sports Centre was also renovated. New fencing, benches, and trash cans were installed, while an old hut was removed and replaced with a safety floor and a brand new certified, modern playground instrument, thus giving more vital play space to the children of Sepolia.