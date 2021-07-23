NBA superstar LeBron James becomes the first basketball player to earn $1 bln

He earned $330 million in player salaries and another $700 million off the court from endorsements

NBA superstar LeBron James has joined the billionaires’ club, as the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” star is the first active NBA player ever to surpass that threshold.

James, 36, has earned $330 million in player salaries and another $700 million off the court from endorsements, merchandising, licensing and his media business, according to the report. His current endorsement partners include Nike, PepsiCo, AT&T, Walmart, GMC, Epic Games, Beats, Blaze Pizza, and Rimowa.

The only other athletes to earn $1 billion while still active are golfer Tiger Woods, boxer Floyd Mayweather, tennis star Roger Federer and football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

