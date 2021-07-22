Stunning Konstantina delights fans in white bikini (photo)

The post raked in over 12,000 likes in a matter of hours

Stunning Konstantina Spyropoulou has always been stunningly beautiful, but it seems, the blonde TV presenter had been doing some serious training as she appears fitter than ever.

The famous TV hostess has managed to shed some weight and nothing resembles her appearance when she first appeared on television.

As we are in the heart of summer the blonde beauty has been sharing snapshots with her half million-plus followers of her vacations.

In her latest photo, which she posted on her Instagram account, the presenter posed in a white bikini to the delight of her 600K+ fans, showing off her incredible figure. So it was no surprise that in a little over 5 hours her post got over 12,000 likes.