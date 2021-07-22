Insane Greek super-luxury yacht ‘O’Pari’ arrives in Mykonos (video)

It is ranked by experts among the five most beautiful yachts in the world

Mykonos is the place to be for all the rich and the famous in summer. But no matter how much cash one can spend, even they must have been impressed with the sight of a 95-metre super-luxury yacht arriving at Psarou beach.

The “O’Pari” had entered the frame. Launched last year, this 95-metre charter-ready super cruiser is not just the yard’s latest flagship vessel but builds on the experience gained from the 13 vessels constructed before her under the Golden Yachts name. It belongs to Greek shipowner Paris Dragnis.

The impressive sea vessel offers those willing to fork out a cool one million euros to rent it, exciting cruises to the Greek islands and is ranked by experts among the five most beautiful yachts in the world. It was built entirely in the shipyards of Perama.

Outdoor decks include a helipad on the upper deck, an outdoor sunbathing area with a DJ deck, a bar, a jacuzzi, and access to a spa with a massage parlor, Turkish bath, and sauna. The interior stands out for the elegance, luxury, and comfort that even a five-star hotel would envy.

Its 14 guests are accommodated in 12 cabins, all decorated with marble and mosaic. The refined design, the unique works of art that adorn it and the attention to detail take the cruise experience to another level.

Exterior design features are more obvious, such as the huge longitudinal swimming pool on the bridge deck aft, the touch-and-go helipad on the foredeck, and the sleek mast structure that splits the sundeck into two sections. Separated by a bar and dining area, guests can retreat to the sundeck during the day for a dip in the forward Jacuzzi, or end their night with a screening of the latest films under starlight in an outdoor cinema setting that can be arranged by the crew.

with info from superyachttimes.com