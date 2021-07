“Let me be honest, I run with the Bucks boy, lemme Giannis,” the lyric goes

It seems like Kanye West is also looking to continue on a tradition of rapers using NBA stars in their songs, as he name-dropped the reigning Finals MVP, and champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the track ‘Junya’ that’s featured on ‘Donda’. The lyric goes, “Let me be honest, I run with the Bucks boy, lemme Giannis.”

With mostly positive reviews coming from fans who watched the livestream, it’s safe to say that Ye has come out with another classic.