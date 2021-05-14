Coronavirus Greece: 2,188 new cases in 24 hours, 56 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,255 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,188, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 373,881, of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 50 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,629 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 56, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,322 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 677 (62.0% men).

Their median age is 67 years, 83% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,255 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Netanyahu’s son: Turkey is founded upon a genocide of Greek Christians!