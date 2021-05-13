Netanyahu’s son: Turkey is founded upon a genocide of Greek Christians!

Erdogan is trying to exploit Muslim sensitivities in the Middle East and present himself as the leader of the Islamic world

The son of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair, responded to the attacks launched by Turkish President Erdogan against Israel on the conflict in Gaza, by saying he was providing some historical context about Turkey and its genocidal policies in the past against Greeks and Armenian.

To all the Turkish bots that follow me here – quick history lesson. You are not native to Anatolia, you came from Central Asia and did a genocide to the local Greek Christian population. Istanbul is actually Constantinople and you illegally occupied it. You also did a genocide >> — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) May 13, 2021

>>to the Armenians. You are currently illegally occupy north Cyprus, north Syria, and Kurdistan. Your country is run by a dictator who wants to re occupy and oppress the Arab world like in the days of the Ottoman Empire. — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) May 13, 2021

A little later, Yair returned with a new post. This time it was accompanied by a graph of the development of Islam in Turkey from the 13th AD. ai. until 2010, in which he stated that “Turkey was founded on a genocide of Greek Christians”.

Turkey is founded upon a genocide of Greek Christians! pic.twitter.com/Iul6ayQqnQ — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) May 13, 2021

President Tayyip Erdogan’s attempts to exploit Muslim sensitivities in the region and to woo the Muslims of the Middle East by confronting Israel is well known. This time, however, he made an awkward move …

The Turkish president took the opportunity of the current escalating conflict in Gaza and sang a traditional song about Jerusalem and the “Israeli terrorists”.

The relevant audio clip was posted on Twitter by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran, who last week made provocative statements about the minority in Thrace. As Manolis Kostidis told SKAI, the video of the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister with Erdogan is titled “Israel Terrorism” and has the hashtag #Israel is a terrorist state.

The Ottoman Empire controlled Jerusalem and much of the Middle East from 1516 to 1917. After World War I, Great Britain took control until Israel was declared an independent state in 1948.

On Monday the Turkish president had telephone conversations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

During the talks, the Turkish president stressed that Turkey will continue to “always support the cause of the Palestinians, support its Palestinian brothers and protect the dignity of Jerusalem.”

He also stressed that he would make every effort to mobilise the whole world, especially the Islamic world, to stop terrorism and the “occupation” imposed by Israel. Finally, he denounced the persecution of Palestinians “in the harshest way”, calling Israel’s attacks on Jerusalem “terrorist”.