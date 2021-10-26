Coronavirus Greece: 4,165 new cases, 25 deaths, 380 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,290 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,165, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 724,571 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 50.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 144 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,876 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 25, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,707 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 380 (61.3% men). Their median age is 66 years. 79.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 327 (86.05%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 53 (13.95%) are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,290 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

