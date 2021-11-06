Coronavirus Greece: 6,393 new cases, 459 intubated, 43 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,349 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,393, of which 16 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 780,621 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 50.7% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 161 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,819 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 43, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,243 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 459 (59.0% men). Their median age is 65 years. 81.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 377 (82.14%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 82 (17.86%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,349 patients have been discharged from the ICU.