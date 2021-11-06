Joint navy exercise between Greece and France (impressive photos)

The joint training took place in the framework of the international collaborations of the Greek Armed Forces

On Friday, November 5, 2021, the PASSEX (Passing Exercise) of the THEMISTOKLIS Frigate was conducted with the French Frigate AUVERGNE, in the wider sea area southwest of Crete.

During the joint training, exercises of composition and exchange of tactical imagery, communications, advanced maneuvers, and anti-aircraft warfare (Air Defense Exercise-ADEX) were performed with the participation of 7 F-16 aircraft from the 110, 111, 115, 116 Combat Wings (AM) and 1 F-4 from 117 AM.

The joint training took place in the framework of the international collaborations of the Greek Armed Forces, according to the planning of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), and contributed to the promotion of the level of operational readiness, combat capability, and cooperation of the participants in bilateral and allied context.