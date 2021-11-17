Coronavirus Greece: 6,682 cases, 87 deaths, 561 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,419 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 6,682, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 853,841 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 50.7% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 100 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,625 are related to an already known case. The 𝑅𝑡 for the territory based on cases is estimated at 1.11 (95% DE: 1.02 – 1.20)

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 87, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 17,012 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 561 (61.7% men). Their median age is 65 years. 84.8% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 466 (83.07%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 95 (16.93%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,419 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

