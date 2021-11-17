UK F35 fighter jet crashed over Mediterranean Sea

A British F35 plane has crashed in the Mediterranean following operations in the region on Wednesday, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reported.

Although the F35 jet crashed, the pilot ejected from the plane. The MoD reported the pilot was returned to the HMS Queen Elizabeth following the incident. An investigation will now take place into the crash.

It is not thought the crash was caused by hostile action.

A statement from the MoD read: “A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning.

“The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

It is thought the jet remains in the waters.

source express.co.uk

