Covid-19: Argolis and Evritania in mini-lockdowns

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: September 8, 2021

Five areas are already in mini-lockdowns

Two more regions in Greece were placed in the Covid-19 red map zone.

The first region is Evritania, where the positivity index reached 3.39% on September 7, with a weekly moving average of 25.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The second region is Argolida, where the positivity index reached 2.67% and the mobile case average 31.9 per 100,000 inhabitants per week.

Areas in the red zone are placed in mini lockdowns, which includes a traffic ban from 01:00 in the evening until 06:00 in the morning, with the exception of work and serious health reasons, as well as a ban on music around the clock in health stores and entertainment.

The regions of Heraklion, Ikaria, Messinia, Achaia, Ilia are also in the “red” level of the epidemiological map.

