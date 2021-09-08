Amazing footage from inside the cockpit of a Rafale flying over Athens (incredible video)

Impressive footage from inside the cockpit of a French fighter Rafale flying over Athens has been posted on social media.

The short video was taken during the flight of the two Rafale and the eight jets from the French acrobatic squadron Patrouille de France that flew over Athens on Monday during the “Athens Flying Week”.

The flight of the French aircraft in the Attic sky lasted only 15 minutes, from 10:45 to 11, but the images created were impressive as they left the colors of the Greek flag in the Attic sky.