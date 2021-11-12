Cyprus: The new UN Special Representative in Cyprus in early December

The new UN Special Representative and head of the UN peacekeeping force on the island (UNFICYP), Colin Stewart, is expected to arrive in Cyprus in early December, who will also play the role of UN Under-Secretary-General for Cyprus.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the current Special Representative and head of UNFICYP, Elizabeth Spehar, will step down on November 30th, and Mr. Stewart is expected to visit Cyprus in early December. Upon his arrival, he will have separate meetings with the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis, and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. He will also meet with the heads of diplomatic missions on the island, whose countries play an important role in efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, such as the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and will hold contacts with members of the United Nations peacekeeping force on the island. Later, Mr. Stewart will also have meetings with political party leaders as well as with representatives of civil society in both communities.

See Also:

Turkey arrests Israeli couple for photographing Erdogan’s Constantinople Palace

Mr Stewart’s appointment was announced by the United Nations on 4 November. According to the United Nations, the Canadian diplomat has more than 28 years of experience in peace and security issues as well as international affairs. He recently served as Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara from 2017 to 2021. He previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the United Nations Office at the African Union in of the United Nations, as Head of Political Affairs in the UN Mission in Timor-Leste between 2007 and 2009. He was a member of Canadian diplomacy from 1990 to 1997.