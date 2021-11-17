Delivery guy sits at an old piano in a second-hand shop & plays like a pro (moving video)

Nobody could see it coming when he walked through the door…

The scene looks as if it is from a movie, but it is real life. An employee of a well-known fast-food restaurant franchise takes a break and plays some great music on an out-of-tune piano in a second-hand shop.

The video of him playing and the owner saying “it is our honour”, of course, has gone viral.

According to the people of the second-hand shop, the dialogue that before the video begun was the following:

– “Good morning, I brought the coffees” he told them. His eyes fell on the aged instrument. “What a nice piano”, he said. “They didn’t want it, did they? Can I play a little?”

– “Sit down”, the owner told him.