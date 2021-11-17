Britney Spears: My parents should be in jail!

She expresses her gratitude to her fans & shares how good she feels now that she can be like any other normal woman

Britney Spears now enjoys her freedom and autonomy, having recently ended with a court decision the multi-year legal status of “guardianship” that gave the right to her father and other people to control her property and aspects of her life.

The 39-year-old pop star uploaded a video on Instagram where she expresses her gratitude to her fans and shares how good she feels that she can now, like a normal woman, drive a car, withdraw money from an ATM and…buy candles.

Wearing a floral bustier and denim shorts, Spears makes it clear in the video that she does not want people to see her as a victim and that her goal is to become a defender of people with real disabilities and illnesses.

“I am a very strong woman, so I can imagine how bad the system has done to these people,” says the pop star, referring to her plans after the end of her “guardianship”.

Although the video focuses on the “positives” of the new chapter in Spears’ life, the caption of the post undoubtedly reveals a bitterness for what has happened in the last 13 years.

In the text that accompanies her video, the 39-year-old talks about humiliating experiences that threw her morale and other bad things she experienced during that period, for which her parents and other people “should be in prison”.

In the same text, the singer hints that she can soon follow in the footsteps of Megan Markle and Adele and give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.