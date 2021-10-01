Britney Spears posted naked photo

She’s feeling free after the judge in her conservatorship case took control away from her dad

Britney Spears sure looks like she’s feeling free after the judge in her conservatorship case took control away from her dad … because she just posted a bunch of racy photos.

The singer just dropped a photo dump on her official Instagram page, and it’s 10 photos of her either fully nude or topless.

Britney looks like she’s on a tropical beach getaway in the hot shots … and it sounds like she’s in a playful mood, saying, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody.”

Britney’s strategically placed flower emojis on her body … covering up her nipples and other parts. Even so, not much is left to the imagination here.

As you know … Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship Wednesday in a monumental court hearing after 13 years at the helm.

source tmz.com