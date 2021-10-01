Britney Spears posted naked photo

Britney Spears sure looks like she’s feeling free after the judge in her conservatorship case took control away from her dad … because she just posted a bunch of racy photos.
The singer just dropped a photo dump on her official Instagram page, and it’s 10 photos of her either fully nude or topless.
Britney looks like she’s on a tropical beach getaway in the hot shots … and it sounds like she’s in a playful mood, saying, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody.”
Britney’s strategically placed flower emojis on her body … covering up her nipples and other parts. Even so, not much is left to the imagination here.
As you know … Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship Wednesday in a monumental court hearing after 13 years at the helm.
