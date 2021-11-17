National Technical University of Athens’s announcement regarding the tension that occurred during this year’s Polytechnic celebrations

The following announcement was released by the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) , after a group of people stopped the Dean of the university participate in the celebrations of the November 17th 1973 Polytechnic upraise:

Participation in the celebration of the anniversary of the November 17th Polytechnic uprising is not meant to take place under conditions imposed by force by various groups.

It is unacceptable, utterly sad and reprehensible for these groups not to allow the presence of the Dean of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) at the events.

Thus they tarnish the anniversary, insult democracy and are accountable to the large NTUA community and to all those who strive for education and progress.