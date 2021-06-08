Fauci warned world health leaders in spring 2020 that COVID could be lab leak

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci briefed world leaders more than a year ago on fears that COVID-19 had leaked from a Chinese laboratory, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has revealed.

“I was told at that time, back in the spring [of 2020], that Dr. Fauci had gone over to a meeting of world health leaders in Europe around the World Health Assembly, and actually briefed them on the information that they were looking at — that this could have been a potential lab leak, that this strain looked unusual,” Gottlieb told CBS News on Sunday.

“So those discussions were going on,” the former head of the Food and Drug Administration insisted on “Face the Nation” of suspicions over the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the epicenter of the pandemic.

Gottlieb said news of Fauci’s briefing was shared by “a very senior official in the Trump administration,” with the former president among those who long raised suspicion over the lab-leak theory.

more at nypost.com

