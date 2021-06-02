Fire burning in Megara west Attica

A fire broke out early on Wednesday afternoon in Megara, in West Attica and specifically in the area of Pedio Volis, where low vegetation and oaks are burning. The fire brigade was notified at 12:42 and 30 firefighters rushed to the scene with 11 vehicles, 1 group of pedestrian units, while 2 aircraft assisted from the air.

According to information from the Fire Brigade, the fire is not threatening any residential areas, while moderate winds are blowing in the area with firefighters trying to bring it under control as soon as possible.