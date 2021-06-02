Greeks blast police for using force to arrest female street performer in Rhodes (videos-photos)

The arrest of a female street singer in the Old Town of Rhodes provoked an outburst of angry and biting reactions on social media.

In two videos, which have been doing the rounds on the Internet for the last few hours, users were prompt to point out the heavy-handed approach employed by the officers to subdue the woman for simply singing. The police forcibly dragged her in an effort to prevent her from performing.

Although Greek authorities recently mandated a Covid-19 ban of music in restaurants, the woman arrested was not apprehended for violating those rules but “for disobedience”, as the press officer of the Rhodes Police Department, Mr. Vasilakis told protothema.gr.

In one of the caustic comments aimed at the three ‘overzealous’ officers who pulled the woman from the place where she was singing, reference is made to the recent determination expressed by the Greek state to fight organised crime (Greece saw a string of murders related to gang feuds).

Police say they received a call from a shop owner for disturbing the peace.

The second video shows the woman reacting and shouting when the police try to take her to the local police station, while the passers-by appear to be looking at the fracas in astonishment.