Fire in Evia: The litany in Prokopi for the salvation of the village & the rain that followed! (video)

The prayers of the desperate residents of the area of ​​Prokopi, Evia, were heard.

The people who saw the fire approaching their homes, held a procession last night praying -literally- for a miracle.

Unexpectedly and in direct contrast to all weather forecast for the wider area, strong rain start pouring down for a bit less that half an hour, which was enough, however, to drench the wooded hillside that would have led the fire straight to the village.

The people of Prokopi talk about a “gift from God”.

Specifically, as eviathema.gr informs, last night the order was given to evacuate Prokopi, as the fire was rushing from the north to the communities of Mantoudi and Prokopi.

Ambulances and buses transported the people and those rescued who were being hosted in Saint John the Russian’s Guesthouse, at the Holy Pilgrimage.

At that time, the High Priest of the Holy Pilgrimage, Elder Nikolaos Vernezos and the Head of the Parish Church, Dimitrios Paterakis to perform a litany with the procession going inside the village asking God for help.

Just a few hours later, around 05:00 in the morning hours, a cloud suddenly appeared over the settlement of Prokopi and miraculously a heavy rain poured down!

Prokopi at this time remains untouched by the flames, however the fight of the firefighters in the area continues.

In the video that follows one can see the beginning of the rainfall and the person filming saying “Saint John is great! Prokopi now, it’s raining! There is hope! It started raining for good!”.

