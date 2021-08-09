Fires in Greece: The Greek diaspora of Australia start fundraising for fire victims

The catastrophic fires in Greece have aroused the interest of the international media, while the Greek diaspora of Australia have started collecting financial aid in order to alleviate the fire victims.

In particular, according to the announcements issued on Sunday, August 8, two fundraisers will be held in Australia for the fire victims in Greece.

Initially, the Hellenic Community of Melbourne together with other bodies (The Greek Precinct Association, The Hellenic Medical Society of Australia, Pan-Macedonian Victoria, HACCI, Hellenic Branch RSL etc.) announced their intention to conduct a fundraiser and invite all unions and all expatriates to support it.

According to the Greek newspaper “Neos Kosmos”, the money will be given to the Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Greece.

It is recalled that, they had offered to the same union tens of thousands of dollars that had been collected by the expatriates, after the catastrophic fire of 2018 in Mati.

According to the post, those who want to offer can do so through the Go Fund Me just created at https://gofund.me/e071edf0 or by submitting their tender to a special account opened by the Community:

Greek Community – (Greek Fires) account:

BSB: 063 023

ACT: 1042 1568

Also, yesterday, Sunday, August 8, the Holy Archdiocese of Australia announced that in the face of the unprecedented ordeal that the Greek people are experiencing from the destructive fires, it invites the Greek community of the continent to show its charity and solidarity as it has done many times in the past, with commendable results.

For this purpose, it takes the initiative of conducting a fundraiser for the collection of money that will be sent to Greece, for financial support of those affected by the fires.

The fundraiser will be conducted through a bank account and the Go Fund Me platform, with the following details:

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia consolidated trust Western Australia

BSB: 082 – 057

Acc: 12 693 2006

GoFundMe: gofundme.com/f/greece-2021-fire-appeal