Fires in Greece: The fire-front in Gortynia is active – The aerial assets are airborne to assist in the extinguishing efforts (photos)

Another overnight battle with scattered fires was fought by the Fire Brigade in Gortynia, so that they could keep the flames away from residential areas and at the same time prevent the resurgences of a fire front.

In fact, in several cases the fire fighting forces operated even in inaccessible parts of mountainous Gortynia, while in the neighboring area of ​​Mount Mainalos fire-fighting zones had been created by construction machinery, so that the fire would not approach.

Residents also fought along with the firefighters, who, with whatever means they had at their disposal, were close to the settlements to protect their houses and other houses that have not been affected by the fire.

In the meantime, with the first light of day, the aerial firefighting assets started operating, while the fact that the helicopters can draw water from the river Ladonas, allows them to make frequent drops of water.

According to the latest information, the Fire Brigade is optimistic that they will soon be able to control the fire.

