UPDATE: Milos: A yacht has sank – 17 people at sea – Everyone is safe (video-photos)

The exact conditions under which the accident occurred have not been clarified

UPDATE: Everyone is safe.

Among the 17 people were three children.

A 28-meter yacht, sailing under the flag of Great Britain, sank in the morning in Milos, signaling an alarm in the Hellenic Coast Guard Chamber of Operations, which was notified shortly after 10:30′.

The yacht was carrying 17 people, who jumped in the sea, while the exact point of the accident is located 16 miles northwest of the island where winds of 4-5 Beaufort are blowing.

The operation to collect the people on board has started with the passenger ship Sea Jet 2, strong rescue teams rushed to the spot, three patrol boats of the nearby port, a private boat, a Hellenic Navy ship as well as an Air Force helicopter.

It is noted that at present, the exact conditions under which the accident occurred have not been clarified.

According to statements by the mayor of Milos to protothema.gr, “The incident took place between Antimilos and Falconera”, he added.

