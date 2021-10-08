“Freedom passport” for the vaccinated to take effect from tomorrow in Greece

Greek authorities will be enforcing the new Covid-19 measures concerning the free access of the vaccinated in areas and the restrictions for the unvaccinated that will take effect from Saturday, October 9.

The inspections will be carried out by units of the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the National Transparency Authority (EAD), in collaboration with the Interagency for Market Control (D.I.M.E.A.), the Labor Inspection Authority, the Regional Audit Services, and the Municipal Police.

The plan has been adapted to the changes that take effect from 9 to 23 October 2021 and mainly concerns the lifting of the bans for all vaccinated people.

As part of the targeted program, mixed units have been formed by the above services and agencies, which will patrol in all regions of the country.

In particular, the program will focus on vaccination or disease certificate checks, as well as identity checks on those entering indoor catering and entertainment establishments, as changes take effect.

According to the government measures, announced earlier this week, the vaccinated will now have a “freedom” passport allowing them to go wherever they want unhindered, like entertainment and catering regardless of the … epidemiological burden of the area where they reside in or go to, while the Covid-19 high risk “red” zones and infection is henceforth disconnected concerning the application of local lockdowns.

What will apply from tomorrow for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated

Specifically, as the Minister of Health, Thanos Plevris, stated on Wednesday, there will be no restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens to enter restaurants both closed or open-air. In other words, there will be no current restrictions for seating exclusively, for the number of guests, for music, dance, opening hours, etc.

The personal hygiene protection measures regarding antiseptics will continue to be observed, while for the staff all the measures that are foreseen will remain in force, ie the use of the mask and the personal hygiene protection, as well as the double weekly check for the unvaccinated personnel.

For mixed entertainment venues, the restrictions apply as are currently standing, because as the Minister of Health said “our goal is to protect the vaccinated but also to protect the unvaccinated who are much more at risk”. This means that in mixed areas the vaccinated will coexist with the unvaccinated as long as the latter have undergone a rapid test within the last 24 hours, while the use of a mask will be mandatory for all.