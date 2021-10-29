Giant rescue operation for at least 400 foreigners east of Crete (photo)

It is one of the largest SAR operations ever carried out in the E. Mediterranean – The Turkish-flagged cargo ship is towed to a safe place

A large Search & Rescue (SAR) operation is underway, under the coordination of the Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Hellenic Coast Guard (HCG).

The headquarters was informed about the existence of a Turkish-flagged cargo ship in the sea area east of Crete, carrying more than 400 people who, according to their statement, sailed from Turkey.

An offshore patrol ship of the Greek Navy participates in the operation too.

The cargo ship is being towed to a safety.

It is noted that this is one of the largest search and rescue operations carried out in the Eastern Mediterranean.