Greece buys 3 French frigates Belh@rra

It will also buy three more French Gowind-class corvettes

Greece reached an agreement with France to buy three French frigates Belh@rra with the option to acquire another (3 + 1) and three more French Gowind-class corvettes. The deal is of the highest political and diplomatic alliance as it marks a new era between the nations.

During the dinner in Paris in honour of PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed with French President Macron, with details of the agreement, which is expected to exceed 5 billion euros, to be finalised today in Paris, where the Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias are expected.

According to information, the three frigates will be built at the French shipyards of the Naval Group in Lorient.

Greece has already agreed to buy 24 Rafale warplanes from French planemaker Dassault Aviation, 12 of them used.