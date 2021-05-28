Greece presents EU Digital COVID Certificate – European Council President Charles in attendance (video)

The presentation of the European digital certificate EU Digital COVID Certificate by the Minister of Digital Government, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, took place at the premises of the National Network of Technology and Research Infrastructures (EDYTE) on Friday morning with the presence of Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas and Minister of Digital Government, Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after thanking the attendees, said that he is proud of the work done by the Ministry of Digital Governance and as a whole. He said the pandemic was an accelerator of digital developments.

“We needed a tool for transportation since Greece relies on tourism,” said the prime minister. “We have developed the digital certificate in cooperation with the Commission. You saw the presentation is very simple and contains all the necessary elements needed for someone to move and be welcomed by each country,” he said.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, praised the initiatives of Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the adoption of the digital certificate, saying that after the negotiations, the EU will be able to implement it in the coming weeks.

As he said, it is a great achievement of Europe and guarantees the free movement of citizens.

The certificate is expected to be a major boost for European citizens’ travel, thus providing a major boost to tourism, which is an important source of revenue for several EU countries, including Greece.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate will be issued by the national authorities and will be available in digital or printed form for those who have been fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR test, or have a certificate of recovery from coronavirus.