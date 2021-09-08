Greek food authority orders recall of spices products

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET), has ordered the immediate recall of a mixture of spices from the market by the Unified Food Control Agency.

Specifically, EFET and in particular the Regional Directorate of Central Macedonia, sampled food with elements: “SPICES MIX” under the name MACAO MIX FOR MEAT, with expiration date preferably 12/2024 and batch number in EU L 80 gr. which is packaged and distributed in Greece by KIOSOGLOU AN. & SIA OE – “MACAO” based in Neo Mylotopos P.E. Pella.

The product was deemed unsafe because it contains gluten, which indicates the presence of one or more ingredients with gluten in cereals, while the list of ingredients does not include any of these cereals.

EFET demanded the immediate recall of the entire batch of the product in question and the relevant controls are already underway. At the same time, it calls on consumers who have a problem with gluten-containing cereals and who have purchased the above product, not to consume it.

